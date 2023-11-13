Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Amy Taylor Buys 11,700 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Taylor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $24,687.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 401,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,992.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. 135,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,636. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 369.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,403 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 7.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,011,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 67,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 16.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 88.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 317,041 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

