Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.51. 923,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.31. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $178.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4,047.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.