Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.80.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.51. 923,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.31. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $178.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4,047.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.