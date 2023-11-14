111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 46.4% in October

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,543. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. 111 has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.57 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 111 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of 111 by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

