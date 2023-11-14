1,375 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $52,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,338.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,864 shares of company stock worth $402,919. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,160. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $98.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

