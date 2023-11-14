27,000 Shares in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of HilleVax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLVX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $657.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

