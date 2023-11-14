2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 14,770,000 shares. Approximately 25.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

TSVT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 1,898,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,425. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $115.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.21. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 122.33%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,600.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,312 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $51,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,159,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,364,787.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,600.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,502 shares of company stock worth $123,536 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,854,000. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 317.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,189,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

