A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

A2Z Smart Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 15,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 160.41% and a negative return on equity of 750.22%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

