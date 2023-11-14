ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Up 49.7% in October

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,671,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,612 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,056,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. 370,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.07.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
