ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Up 49.7% in October

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,671,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,612 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,056,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. 370,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

