AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIXGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 316,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Trading Up 5.7 %

AdvanSix stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 173,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.86. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

