AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 316,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix
AdvanSix Trading Up 5.7 %
AdvanSix stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 173,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.86. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
