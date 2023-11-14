Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,707. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
