Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,707. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 472,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

