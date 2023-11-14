AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

