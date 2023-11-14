AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AERWINS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AWIN remained flat at $0.12 on Tuesday. 436,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,944. AERWINS Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.
AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
About AERWINS Technologies
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
