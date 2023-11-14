AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AERWINS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWIN remained flat at $0.12 on Tuesday. 436,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,944. AERWINS Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AERWINS Technologies

About AERWINS Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWIN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

