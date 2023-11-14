Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,923 shares of company stock valued at $92,478,060. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $6.09 on Tuesday, hitting $125.24. 3,500,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.