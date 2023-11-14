Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims Buys 10,000 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) Director James K. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Airgain Price Performance

Airgain stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 92,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,669. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth $403,000. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.