Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the October 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:AKTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.37.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

