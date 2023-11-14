Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Shares of Allbirds stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 1,229,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $115.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allbirds by 559.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

