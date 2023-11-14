Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 15th total of 538,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allegiant Travel Trading Up 6.7 %
ALGT stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. 347,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,031. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37.
Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $359,259 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
