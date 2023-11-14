Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Down 0.5%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($23.33) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($23.58). 6,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 72,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($23.70).

Alpha FX Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of £810.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3,200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,920 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,920.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

