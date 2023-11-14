AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 104,106 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 694.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,106 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,948,471. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

