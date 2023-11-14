AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $145.00. 2,614,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.75.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

