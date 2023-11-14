AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,907 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 878,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,118. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.