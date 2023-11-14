AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,907 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEU traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 878,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,118. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
