AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 478 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,717,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after buying an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

