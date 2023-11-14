Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Given New $19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.26% from the company’s previous close.
Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 128,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,327. The company has a market cap of $362.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,964.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alta Equipment Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.