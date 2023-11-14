Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Given New $19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.26% from the company’s previous close.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 128,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,327. The company has a market cap of $362.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,964.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

