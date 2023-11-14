Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ames National by 263.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ames National in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ames National by 38.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 608.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ames National Price Performance

NASDAQ ATLO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,634. Ames National has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 73.97%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

