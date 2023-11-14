Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.13 on December 8th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $291.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.