ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,019,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 2,381,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 612.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock remained flat at $3.75 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Featured Stories

