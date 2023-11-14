Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert C. Daigle acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $70,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $259,435.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Daigle acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $70,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,435.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,950 shares of company stock worth $146,668. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASYS

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 13,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,093. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.