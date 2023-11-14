Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,092,697. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.