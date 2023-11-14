Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,461,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,163,000 after buying an additional 97,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. 4,943,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

