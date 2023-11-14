Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Invests $267,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.12. The stock had a trading volume of 327,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

