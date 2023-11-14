Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $242,143,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 223,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8,254.7% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 256,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 253,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $207.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,373. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $168.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

View Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.