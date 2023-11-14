Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 14th (ECN, HOM.U, IMUX, JOBY, META, NUVL, PANW, SFTC, TNT.UN, TSVT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 14th:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $405.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

