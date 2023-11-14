Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANNX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 219,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

