Anyswap Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00007278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and $119.06 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.60381414 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $62.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

