Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Apartment Income REIT has a payout ratio of 375.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

AIRC stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

