AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 51,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $23.60.
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,063.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.
