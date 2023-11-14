AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 51,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $23.60.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,063.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

