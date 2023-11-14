ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis L. Anderson II sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $577,005.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,238.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,980. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

