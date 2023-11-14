argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stake Lowered by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,757 shares during the period. argenx comprises approximately 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of argenx worth $25,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 21.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.29.

ARGX traded up $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.12. 50,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.70. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

