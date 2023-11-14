Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $141.94 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Ark has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004477 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $281.01 million and approximately $141.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002392 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002057 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003117 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,918,482 coins and its circulating supply is 176,919,266 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

