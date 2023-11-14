Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 59,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,199. The firm has a market cap of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AROW. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 7,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,030.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,350.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin L. Read bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,030.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,662 shares of company stock worth $354,334. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 69,366.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

