Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASGOF remained flat at C$1.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.20. Asante Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.62.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

