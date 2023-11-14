Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 120,900 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 110,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,762. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $700.00. The company has a market cap of $265,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ascent Solar Technologies news, Director Gregory C. Thompson purchased 17,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $49,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul P. Warley acquired 34,722 shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Thompson acquired 17,361 shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $49,999.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASTI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

