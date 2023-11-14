AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Up 9.1%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

AsiaBaseMetals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

Insider Transactions at AsiaBaseMetals

In other news, Director Raj Chowdhry purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$38,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 266,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,598. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

