Astar (ASTR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $373.28 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $373.28 million and $41.69 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Astar

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,255,224,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,351,260,464 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

