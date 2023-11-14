Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASUR. Lake Street Capital cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

ASUR stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 1,015,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,709 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 671,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 864,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

