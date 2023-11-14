Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

AVIR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 580,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 114.6% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 2,563,761 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,812,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 967,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after buying an additional 947,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after buying an additional 843,496 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

