Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.58.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

