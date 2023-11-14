Audius Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Audius has a market cap of $230.07 million and approximately $17.99 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,214,378,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,950,954 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.