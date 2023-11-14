Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 475,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ault Alliance Stock Performance
AULT remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Ault Alliance has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Ault Alliance
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.
