Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Trading Down 6.6 %
ATAKW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,004. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile
