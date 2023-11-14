Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Trading Down 6.6 %

ATAKW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,004. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

